Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 2,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 358,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,432,791. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.