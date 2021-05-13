Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. 175,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,810. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

