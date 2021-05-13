Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.24. 265,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

