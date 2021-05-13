Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

