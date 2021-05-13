Bruce A. Lerner Purchases 3,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HFC stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.