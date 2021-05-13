BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.84. 15,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.