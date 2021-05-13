BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $819.51. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $604.96 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

