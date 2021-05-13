BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $403.32. 6,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,347. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.91 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

