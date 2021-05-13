BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 14,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

