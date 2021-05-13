BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,317 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.45. 93,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.