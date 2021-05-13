BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,542 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,219. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

