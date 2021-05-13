Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.6% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 39.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

