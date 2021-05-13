Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

BBW opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

