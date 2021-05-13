Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 13,239,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

