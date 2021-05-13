Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 13,239,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
