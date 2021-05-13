Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.57% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

BMBL stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. 13,243,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $30,738,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

