BWS Financial Boosts Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target to $30.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its target price lifted by BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verso by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Verso by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

