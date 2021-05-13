BWS Financial Weighs in on Verso Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verso in a report released on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

