C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $1.73 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

