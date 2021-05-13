C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $16.55 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.43% of Glaukos worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after buying an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Glaukos by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,059,000.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,227. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

