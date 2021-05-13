C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $476.61 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,856 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 4.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.32% of NextEra Energy worth $476,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 507.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.58. 91,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

