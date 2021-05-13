C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 56,563 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 331,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,544. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.