C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 2.47% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,953. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $839.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

