Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.