Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.03.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
