Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.26. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 14,816 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

