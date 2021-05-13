Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after buying an additional 406,072 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,540 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

