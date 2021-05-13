Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

MAIN opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.