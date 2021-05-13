Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.