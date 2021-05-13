Calton & Associates Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 31.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 534,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 124,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.