Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,759,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

