Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,230 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $62.40.

