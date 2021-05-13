Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Calyxt worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Calyxt by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

