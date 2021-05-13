Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

