Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,925,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

