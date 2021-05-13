Canaccord Genuity Cuts ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $45.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30. ON24 has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.