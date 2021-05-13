Canaccord Genuity Trims Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Target Price to $18.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.93 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,176 shares of company stock worth $90,064 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

