Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Reduced by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 732,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

CM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.13. 6,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.