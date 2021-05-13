Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Metromile’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MILE opened at $7.17 on Monday. Metromile has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

