Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,115 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 152,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 682,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after buying an additional 311,536 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

