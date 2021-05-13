Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.42. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

CSTR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,975. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,350. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

