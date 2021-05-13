Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

