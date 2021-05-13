Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

