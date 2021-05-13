Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

