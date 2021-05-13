Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,819. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cardinal Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

