CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

