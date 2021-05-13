CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.78.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
