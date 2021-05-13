Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,411.30

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,411.30 ($18.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,572.40 ($20.54). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,529.60 ($19.98), with a volume of 723,348 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,646.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,411.30.

In related news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

