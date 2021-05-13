Carolyn Ferguson Buys 12 Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 1,262.40 ($16.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The firm has a market cap of £545.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.11. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.