Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

CWST stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

