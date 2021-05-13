CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBM Bancorp stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 172.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

