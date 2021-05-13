CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CBM Bancorp stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.
About CBM Bancorp
CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.
