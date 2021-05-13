Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,802. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.