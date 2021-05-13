Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

